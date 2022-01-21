Chicago Marist outduels La Grange Park Nazareth in spellbinding overtime affair 63-62

Bonus basketball saw Chicago Marist use the overtime to top La Grange Park Nazareth 63-62 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.
The clock was the only thing that stopped Chicago Marist, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 63-62 first overtime period, too.
In recent action on January 17, Chicago Marist faced off against West Aurora and La Grange Park Nazareth took on Lisle Benet on January 7 at La Grange Park Nazareth Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
