Bonus basketball saw Chicago Marist use the overtime to top La Grange Park Nazareth 63-62 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Chicago Marist, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 63-62 first overtime period, too.

In recent action on January 17, Chicago Marist faced off against West Aurora and La Grange Park Nazareth took on Lisle Benet on January 7 at La Grange Park Nazareth Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

