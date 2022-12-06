Chicago Marist handles stress test to best Niles Notre Dame College Prep 34-30

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Chicago Marist defeated Niles Notre Dame College Prep 34-30 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 6.

Last season, Niles Notre Dame College Prep and Chicago Marist faced off on January 4, 2022 at Chicago Marist High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on November 30, Chicago Marist squared off with Burbank St Laurence in a basketball game. For more, click here.

