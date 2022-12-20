Chicago Marist finds its footing in sprinting past Chicago Comer 67-38

Chicago Marist showed no mercy to Chicago Comer, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 67-38 victory in Illinois boys basketball on December 20.
In recent action on December 13, Chicago Marist faced off against Mundelein Carmel and Chicago Comer took on Chicago Bulls College Prep on December 15 at Chicago Bulls College Prep. For a full recap, click here.
