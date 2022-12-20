 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Marist finds its footing in sprinting past Chicago Comer 67-38

  • 0

Chicago Marist showed no mercy to Chicago Comer, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 67-38 victory in Illinois boys basketball on December 20.

In recent action on December 13, Chicago Marist faced off against Mundelein Carmel and Chicago Comer took on Chicago Bulls College Prep on December 15 at Chicago Bulls College Prep. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News