Chicago Marist ekes out victory against Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 62-56

Chicago Marist swapped jabs before dispatching Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 62-56 on January 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Chicago Heights Marian Catholic and Chicago Marist played in a 67-35 game on December 3, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Chicago Marist faced off against Lisle Benet and Chicago Heights Marian Catholic took on Normal on January 7 at Normal Community High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.