Chicago Marist ekes out victory against Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 62-56

Chicago Marist swapped jabs before dispatching Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 62-56 on January 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Chicago Heights Marian Catholic and Chicago Marist played in a 67-35 game on December 3, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 7, Chicago Marist faced off against Lisle Benet and Chicago Heights Marian Catholic took on Normal on January 7 at Normal Community High School. For results, click here.

