Chicago Marist swapped jabs before dispatching Chicago St. Patrick 42-41 at Chicago St. Patrick High on February 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Chicago St Patrick and Chicago Marist played in a 60-52 game on January 14, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Chicago St Patrick faced off against Chicago Kennedy . For a full recap, click here. Chicago Marist took on Arlington Heights St. Viator on January 27 at Arlington Heights St. Viator High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.