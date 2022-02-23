Chicago Marist collects victory over South Holland Thornwood 57-43

Chicago Marist trucked South Holland Thornwood on the road to a 57-43 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on February 23.
Recently on February 16 , Chicago Marist squared up on Chicago Jones College Prep in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.