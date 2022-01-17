Chicago Marist collects skin-tight win against West Aurora 53-52

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Chicago Marist nabbed it to nudge past West Aurora 53-52 on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Chicago Marist moved in front of West Aurora 31-26 to begin the second quarter.
The Red Hawks' control showed as they carried a 45-42 lead into the fourth quarter.
West Aurora rallied in the final quarter, but Chicago Marist skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
