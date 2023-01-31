Chicago Marist casts spell on Mundelein Carmel 51-48

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Chicago Marist had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Mundelein Carmel 51-48 at Mundelein Carmel Catholic High on January 31 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

