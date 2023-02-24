Chicago Heights Bloom pushed past Chicago Marist for a 66-54 win in Illinois boys basketball on Feb. 24.

Chicago Heights Bloom opened with a 19-14 advantage over Chicago Marist through the first quarter.

The Blazing Trojan's offense jumped in front for a 42-31 lead over the Red Hawks at the intermission.

Chicago Heights Bloom and Chicago Marist each scored in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Blazing Trojan outscored the Red Hawks 16-15 in the fourth quarter.

