Chicago Manley Career records thin win against Chicago Kelvyn Park 62-59

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Chicago Manley Career nabbed it to nudge past Chicago Kelvyn Park 62-59 on December 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 9, Chicago Kelvyn Park faced off against Chicago Spry Community Links and Chicago Manley Career took on Chicago Clemente on December 9 at Chicago Manley Career Academy High School. For more, click here.
