It was a tough night for Chicago Providence St. Mel which was overmatched by Chicago Manley Career in this 67-47 verdict.

In recent action on Feb. 18, Chicago Manley Career faced off against Chicago Urban Prep-West . For results, click here. Chicago Providence St Mel took on Chicago Horizon Science-Mckinley Park on Feb. 18 at Chicago Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.