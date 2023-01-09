Chicago Manley Career makes Chicago Bowen walk the plank 88-53

Chicago Manley Career gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Chicago Bowen 88-53 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The last time Chicago Bowen and Chicago Manley Career played in a 74-30 game on December 1, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 30, Chicago Bowen faced off against Elgin Academy and Chicago Manley Career took on Plainfield East on December 30 at Chicago Manley Career Academy High School. For results, click here.
