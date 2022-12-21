Chicago Manley Career grinds out close victory over Chicago Richards 71-67

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Manley Career derailed Chicago Richards' hopes after a 71-67 verdict in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 21.

In recent action on December 8, Chicago Richards faced off against Chicago Catalyst-Maria and Chicago Manley Career took on Chicago Kelvyn Park on December 16 at Chicago Kelvyn Park High School. For a full recap, click here.

