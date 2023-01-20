Chicago Manley Career ends the party for Chicago Little Village 66-47

Chicago Manley Career handed Chicago Little Village a tough 66-47 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Chicago Little Village and Chicago Manley Career played in a 59-27 game on January 26, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 16, Chicago Little Village faced off against Chicago Hope and Chicago Manley Career took on Chicago Phoenix on January 13 at Chicago Phoenix Military Academy. Click here for a recap.
