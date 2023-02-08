Chicago Manley Career trucked Chicago Julian on the road to a 70-51 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 30, Chicago Julian faced off against Chicago Solorio. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.