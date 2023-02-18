Chicago Manley Career's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chicago Urban Prep-West 120-16 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on Feb. 10, Chicago Manley Career squared off with Chicago Carver in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

