Chicago Manley Career dominates Chicago Douglass 103-30

Chicago Manley Career built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 103-30 win over Chicago Douglass at Chicago Manley Career Academy High on January 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Manley Career faced off against Chicago Phoenix and Chicago Douglass took on Chicago Phoenix on January 10 at Chicago Phoenix Military Academy. For a full recap, click here.
