Chicago Spry Community Links got no credit and no consideration from Chicago Little Village, which slammed the door 100-11 at Chicago Little Village Lawndale high school Campus on January 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.