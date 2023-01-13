 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Little Village wallops Chicago Spry Community Links 100-11

  • 0

Chicago Spry Community Links got no credit and no consideration from Chicago Little Village, which slammed the door 100-11 at Chicago Little Village Lawndale high school Campus on January 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Chicago Little Village and Chicago Spry Community Links played in a 87-7 game on January 19, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 30, Chicago Little Village faced off against Chicago Clemente. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

