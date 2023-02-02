Chicago Little Village trucked Chicago EPIC on the road to a 60-42 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 2.

Last season, Chicago Little Village and Chicago EPIC faced off on January 22, 2022 at Chicago EPIC Academy. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Chicago EPIC faced off against Chicago G. Washington . For a full recap, click here. Chicago Little Village took on Chicago Manley Career on January 20 at Chicago Little Village Lawndale High School Campus. Click here for a recap.

