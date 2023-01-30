Chicago Little Village prevails over Chicago Alcott 70-48

Chicago Little Village painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Chicago Alcott's defense for a 70-48 win for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 30.

