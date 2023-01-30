 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Little Village prevails over Chicago Alcott 70-48

  • 0

Chicago Little Village painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Chicago Alcott's defense for a 70-48 win for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 30.

In recent action on January 20, Chicago Little Village faced off against Chicago Manley Career . For more, click here. Chicago Alcott took on Chicago UC Woodlawn on January 26 at Chicago Alcott High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Metamora tops Morton 62-45

Metamora handed Morton a tough 62-45 loss at Morton High on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News