Chicago Little Village Lawndale staggers Chicago Collegiate Charter with punishing performance 77-24

Chicago Little Village Lawndale offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Chicago Collegiate Charter with an all-around effort during this 77-24 victory on December 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Recently on December 3 , Chicago Little Village Lawndale squared up on South Holland Thornwood in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

