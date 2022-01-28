Chicago Little Village Lawndale mows down Chicago Kelvyn Park 74-44

Impressive was a ready adjective for Chicago Little Village Lawndale's 74-44 throttling of Chicago Kelvyn Park in Illinois boys basketball action on January 28.
In recent action on January 19, Chicago Kelvyn Park faced off against Chicago Ogden Intl and Chicago Little Village Lawndale took on Chicago Douglass on January 24 at Chicago Little Village Lawndale High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.