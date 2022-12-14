Chicago Little Village grinds out close victory over Chicago Phoenix 56-54

Chicago Little Village walked the high-wire before edging Chicago Phoenix 56-54 in Illinois boys basketball on December 14.
Last season, Chicago Phoenix and Chicago Little Village faced off on January 27, 2022 at Chicago Little Village Lawndale High School Campus. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 2, Chicago Phoenix faced off against Chicago Collegiate Charter and Chicago Little Village took on Chicago Collegiate Charter on December 9 at Chicago Little Village Lawndale High School Campus. Click here for a recap
