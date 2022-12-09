Chicago Little Village defeats Chicago Collegiate Charter in lopsided affair 86-11

Chicago Little Village flexed its muscle and floored Chicago Collegiate Charter 86-11 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 9.
