Chicago Lindblom's speedy start jolts Chicago Schurz 69-50

Fast and furious, Chicago Lindblom took charge from the start to knock back Chicago Schurz and eventually earn a 69-50 decision in Illinois boys basketball action on December 27.
In recent action on December 21, Chicago Lindblom faced off against Chicago Farragut and Chicago Schurz took on Chicago Julian on December 19 at Chicago Schurz High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.