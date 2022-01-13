Chicago Lindblom severs Chicago Dunbar's hopes 66-52

Chicago Lindblom grabbed a 66-52 victory at the expense of Chicago Dunbar on January 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 8, Chicago Lindblom faced off against Palatine and Chicago Dunbar took on Chicago Urban Prep-West on January 4 at Chicago Urban Prep-West Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.