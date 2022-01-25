Chicago Lindblom records sound decision over Chicago Hubbard 70-61

Chicago Lindblom topped Chicago Hubbard 70-61 in a tough tilt for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 25.
The Eagles broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 59-42 lead over the Greyhounds.
Chicago Lindblom fended off Chicago Hubbard's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
In recent action on January 18, Chicago Lindblom faced off against Chicago Kennedy and Chicago Hubbard took on Chicago Solorio on January 13 at Chicago Solorio Academy High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.