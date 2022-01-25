 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Lindblom records sound decision over Chicago Hubbard 70-61

Chicago Lindblom topped Chicago Hubbard 70-61 in a tough tilt for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 25.

The Eagles broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 59-42 lead over the Greyhounds.

Chicago Lindblom fended off Chicago Hubbard's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

In recent action on January 18, Chicago Lindblom faced off against Chicago Kennedy and Chicago Hubbard took on Chicago Solorio on January 13 at Chicago Solorio Academy High School. Click here for a recap

