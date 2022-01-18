Chicago Lindblom rains down on Chicago Kennedy 65-47

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago Lindblom trumped Chicago Kennedy 65-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Kennedy faced off against Chicago Urban Prep-Englewood and Chicago Lindblom took on Chicago Dunbar on January 13 at Chicago Lindblom Academy. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.