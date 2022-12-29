Chicago Lindblom pockets slim win over Chicago Von Steuben 77-74

Chicago Lindblom found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Chicago Von Steuben 77-74 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.
In recent action on December 21, Chicago Lindblom faced off against Chicago Farragut and Chicago Von Steuben took on Chicago Taft on December 16 at Chicago Taft High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.