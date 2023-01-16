Chicago Lindblom pockets narrow victory over Plainfield South 69-64

Chicago Lindblom edged Plainfield South 69-64 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on January 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 12, Chicago Lindblom faced off against Chicago Phillips. Click here for a recap.
