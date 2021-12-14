Chicago Lindblom knocks out victory on Chicago King 64-50

Chicago Lindblom collected a 64-50 victory over Chicago King in Illinois boys basketball on December 14.
In recent action on December 1, Chicago King faced off against Chicago Kenwood and Chicago Lindblom took on Chicago Solorio on December 9 at Chicago Lindblom Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
