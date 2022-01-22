 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Lindblom edges Canton in tough test 53-51

  • 0

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chicago Lindblom wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 53-51 over Canton on January 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 14, Canton faced off against Dunlap and Chicago Lindblom took on Northbrook Glenbrook North on January 17 at Chicago Lindblom Academy. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News