Chicago Lindblom edges Canton in tough test 53-51

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chicago Lindblom wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 53-51 over Canton on January 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 14, Canton faced off against Dunlap and Chicago Lindblom took on Northbrook Glenbrook North on January 17 at Chicago Lindblom Academy. For more, click here.
