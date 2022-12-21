Chicago Lindblom can't hang with Chicago Farragut 75-65

Chicago Farragut had its hands full but finally brushed off Chicago Lindblom 75-65 at Chicago Lindblom Academy on December 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 17, Chicago Lindblom faced off against Chicago Latin and Chicago Farragut took on Olympia Fields Rich Township on December 17 at Olympia Fields Rich Township High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
