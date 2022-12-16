Chicago Lindblom barely beats Chicago U-High 61-54

Mighty close, mighty fine, Chicago Lindblom wore a victory shine after clipping Chicago U-High 61-54 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 16.
In recent action on December 9, Chicago U-High faced off against Chicago Christ the King and Chicago Lindblom took on Chicago Christ the King on December 10 at Chicago Christ the King School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.