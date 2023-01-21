Chicago Lincoln Park wins tense tussle with Burbank St. Laurence 50-45

Chicago Lincoln Park eventually plied victory away from Burbank St. Laurence 50-45 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 21.
In recent action on January 13, Burbank St Laurence faced off against Chicago Providence St Mel and Chicago Lincoln Park took on Chicago Hyde Park on January 16 at Chicago Hyde Park Academy. For a full recap, click here.
