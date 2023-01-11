Chicago Lincoln Park stops Chicago Lane Tech in snug affair 72-64

Chicago Lincoln Park swapped jabs before dispatching Chicago Lane Tech 72-64 at Chicago Lane Tech College Prep High on January 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago Lincoln Park played in a 65-51 game on January 14, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Chicago Lane Tech faced off against Chicago Schurz and Chicago Lincoln Park took on Hammond Central on December 28 at Chicago Lincoln Park High School. For results, click here.
