Chicago Lincoln Park exhales after close call with Chicago Clark 60-59

Chicago Lincoln Park walked the high-wire before edging Chicago Clark 60-59 in Illinois boys basketball on January 20.
The last time Chicago Clark and Chicago Lincoln Park played in a 84-71 game on January 26, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Lincoln Park faced off against Chicago Perspectives Math & Science and Chicago Clark took on Chicago Farragut on January 13 at Chicago Clark High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.