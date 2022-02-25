Chicago Leo turns out the lights on Joliet Catholic 90-66

Chicago Leo earned a convincing 90-66 win over Joliet Catholic on February 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on February 15, Chicago Leo faced off against Chicago DePaul College Prep and Joliet Catholic took on Coal City on February 16 at Coal City High School. For a full recap, click here.
