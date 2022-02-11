Chicago Leo survives competitive clash with Burbank St. Laurence 64-57

Chicago Leo broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Burbank St. Laurence 64-57 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 11.
In recent action on February 4, Burbank St Laurence faced off against Chicago Mt Carmel and Chicago Leo took on Chicago Brother Rice on February 4 at Chicago Leo High School. For a full recap, click here.
