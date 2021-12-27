Chicago Leo sprints past Naperville North 50-37

Chicago Leo handed Naperville North a tough 50-37 loss in Illinois boys basketball on December 27.

Naperville North authored a promising start, taking advantage of Chicago Leo 9-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Chicago Leo fought to a 26-11 half margin at Naperville North's expense.

Chicago Leo moved in front of Naperville North 37-24 going into the fourth quarter.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 50-37 final-quarter tie.

