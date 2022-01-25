Chicago Leo slips past Wilmette Loyola 51-43

Chicago Leo didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Wilmette Loyola 51-43 on January 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Wilmette Loyola took a 39-35 lead over Chicago Leo heading to the half locker room.
Conditioning showed as Chicago Leo outscored Wilmette Loyola 16-4 in the final period.
In recent action on January 18, Wilmette Loyola faced off against Chicago St Francis de Sales and Chicago Leo took on Country Club Hills Hillcrest on January 18 at Country Club Hills Hillcrest High School. For more, click here.
