Chicago Leo handled Chicago Butler 57-30 in an impressive showing in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 18.

In recent action on Feb. 4, Chicago Butler faced off against Crystal Lake South . Click here for a recap. Chicago Leo took on Urbana on Feb. 11 at Chicago Leo High School. For results, click here.

