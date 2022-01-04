Chicago Leo severs South Holland Thornwood's hopes 56-46

Chicago Leo grabbed a 56-46 victory at the expense of South Holland Thornwood in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 30, South Holland Thornwood faced off against Chicago Fenger and Chicago Leo took on Lake Forest on December 30 at Lake Forest High School. For more, click here.
