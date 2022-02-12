Chicago Leo records sound decision over Scales Mound 55-50

Chicago Leo found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Scales Mound 55-50 in Illinois boys basketball on February 12.
The first quarter gave Chicago Leo a 19-18 lead over Scales Mound.
Chicago Leo registered a 35-26 advantage at half over Scales Mound.
Chicago Leo enjoyed a modest margin over Scales Mound with a 46-35 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Chicago Leo fended off Scales Mound's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
Recently on February 4 , Chicago Leo squared up on Chicago Brother Rice in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.