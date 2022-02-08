Chicago Leo pounds out steady beat in win over Chicago St. Rita 59-57

Chicago Leo posted a tight 59-57 win over Chicago St. Rita on February 8 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on February 1, Chicago St Rita faced off against Burbank St Laurence and Chicago Leo took on Oak Park Fenwick on February 1 at Chicago Leo High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Chicago St. Rita authored a promising start, taking advantage of Chicago Leo 21-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Chicago St. Rita took a 35-20 lead over Chicago Leo heading to the half locker room.
Chicago Leo broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 42-40 lead over Chicago St. Rita.
Fireworks started in the final quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 59-57 tie.
