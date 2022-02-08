 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Leo pounds out steady beat in win over Chicago St. Rita 59-57

Chicago Leo posted a tight 59-57 win over Chicago St. Rita on February 8 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on February 1, Chicago St Rita faced off against Burbank St Laurence and Chicago Leo took on Oak Park Fenwick on February 1 at Chicago Leo High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Chicago St. Rita authored a promising start, taking advantage of Chicago Leo 21-11 at the end of the first quarter.

Chicago St. Rita took a 35-20 lead over Chicago Leo heading to the half locker room.

Chicago Leo broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 42-40 lead over Chicago St. Rita.

Fireworks started in the final quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 59-57 tie.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

