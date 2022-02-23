Chicago Leo overwhelms Chicago Harlan 87-42

Chicago Leo left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Chicago Harlan 87-42 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 23.
In recent action on February 15, Chicago Leo faced off against Chicago DePaul College Prep and Chicago Harlan took on Oak Lawn Richards on February 15 at Oak Lawn Richards High School. For more, click here.
