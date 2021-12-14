Chicago Leo overcomes Chicago U-High in competitive affair 61-59

 Skip to main content
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chicago Leo wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 61-59 over Chicago U-High at Chicago Leo High on December 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Recently on December 7 , Chicago Leo squared up on Chicago St Francis de Sales in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

