Chicago Leo nets nifty win over Chicago Mt. Carmel 72-64

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Chicago Leo didn't mind, dispatching Chicago Mt. Carmel 72-64 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 28.
The first quarter gave Chicago Leo a 23-14 lead over Chicago Mt. Carmel.
Chicago Leo kept a 38-32 halftime margin at Chicago Mt. Carmel's expense.
Chicago Leo's leverage showed as it carried a 54-48 lead into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Lions added to their advantage with an 18-16 margin in the closing period.
In recent action on January 18, Chicago Leo faced off against Country Club Hills Hillcrest and Chicago Mt Carmel took on Jacksonville on January 22 at Jacksonville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
