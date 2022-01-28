Chicago Leo nets nifty win over Chicago Mt. Carmel 72-64

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Chicago Leo didn't mind, dispatching Chicago Mt. Carmel 72-64 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 28.

The first quarter gave Chicago Leo a 23-14 lead over Chicago Mt. Carmel.

Chicago Leo kept a 38-32 halftime margin at Chicago Mt. Carmel's expense.

Chicago Leo's leverage showed as it carried a 54-48 lead into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Lions added to their advantage with an 18-16 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.