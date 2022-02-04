Chicago Leo knocks off Chicago Brother Rice 56-50

Chicago Leo found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Chicago Brother Rice 56-50 on February 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 29, Chicago Leo faced off against Pontiac Township and Chicago Brother Rice took on Burbank St Laurence on January 28 at Chicago Brother Rice High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Lions made the first move by forging an 18-12 margin over the Crusaders after the first quarter.
Chicago Leo kept a 26-24 intermission margin at Chicago Brother Rice's expense.
The Lions' kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 30-26 scoring edge over the Crusaders.
