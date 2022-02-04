Chicago Leo knocks off Chicago Brother Rice 56-50

Chicago Leo found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Chicago Brother Rice 56-50 on February 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The Lions made the first move by forging an 18-12 margin over the Crusaders after the first quarter.

Chicago Leo kept a 26-24 intermission margin at Chicago Brother Rice's expense.

The Lions' kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 30-26 scoring edge over the Crusaders.

