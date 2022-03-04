Chicago Leo imposes its will on Chicago ICS-Longwood 73-53

Yes, Chicago Leo looked superb in beating Chicago ICS-Longwood, but no autographs please after its 73-53 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on March 4.
In recent action on February 25, Chicago Leo faced off against Joliet Catholic and Chicago ICS-Longwood took on Chicago Perspectives Co-Op on February 25 at Chicago Perspectives Co-Op. Click here for a recap
The Lions' offense jumped to a 37-25 lead over the Panthers at the half.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.